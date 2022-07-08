Flood warning as KRS reservoir eight feet short of FTL

Mandya: The Krishnarajasagara reservoir which is receiving more than 35,000 cusecs of inflow due to a heavy rain in its catchment area is just eight feet short of FTL (full tank level).

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities on Wednesday evening issued a flood warning stating that excess water would be released anytime as the dam is nearing its full capacity.

They said the dam's catchment area is receiving heavy rainfall leading to the spike in the inflow.

According to irrigation authorities, the dam level reached 116.7ft on Thursday against the maximum level of 124.8 ft.

The dam recorded an inflow of 35,923 cusecs while a total of 3,575 cusecs of water is being let into irrigation canals and rivers. In the corresponding year, the water level stood at 90.30 ft with an inflow rate of 1,591

cusecs.

Meanwhile, leaders of farmers are demanding that the irrigation authorities take steps to fill the village tanks in Nagamangala, Pandavapura and Maddur taluks by releasing water from KRS and Hemavati reservoirs.

In a first of its kind, Water Resources Department organised a meeting of elected representatives and stakeholders on implementation of Emergency Action Plan for KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Chikkahole reservoirs.

CNNL along with Water Resources Department is holding a one-day stakeholders' consultation meeting on Friday. The elected

representatives from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Ramanagar will be taking part in the programme.

It will discuss the impact and role of stakeholders in the

management of floods at river banks. Water Resources Minister Govind M Karajol will inaugurate it. Central Water Commission, New Delhi, Director Pramodh Narayan, Chief Engineer Gulshan Raj, and Madhav, Nodal officer of DRIP project, Bengaluru will participate as resource persons. Deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs will also be taking part In the meeting.