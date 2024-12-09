Focussed Drive on Hubballi-Dharwad Railway Projects Union Ministers Call for Expedited Progress

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna led a review meeting at the South Western Railway Headquarters in Hubballi, emphasising the need for rapid advancement of key railway infrastructure projects in the region. The session also included district officials and members of parliament and state assemblies.

Central to the discussions were major railway initiatives such as the Dharwad-Belagavi, Hubballi-Ankola, and Hubballi-Sirsi-Talguppa new railway lines. The ministers highlighted the importance of timely completion of these projects to enhance connectivity and boost regional development. The review also focused on the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and the modernisation of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) to improve passenger amenities.

Pralhad Joshi, who also oversees Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, and Renewable Energy, advocated for increased train services between Hubballi and Varanasi, proposing a shift from weekly to bi-weekly operations. Additionally, he suggested launching new train services to Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Ahmedabad, and introducing a local MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train connecting Hubballi with nearby towns such as Annigeri and Dharwad. Requests were also made for a Dandeli-Dharwad train service to improve local connectivity.

The meeting underscored the critical need to address hurdles such as land acquisition and tendering delays. Officials were urged to prioritise execution and resolve bottlenecks to adhere to stipulated timelines. V Somanna reportedly called for all stakeholders to expedite processes and ensure efficient implementation of plans.

Senior railway officials, including South Western Railway General Manager, and Divisional Railway Manager were present during the discussions. The review concluded with a reinforced commitment to delivering tangible improvements in the railway infrastructure and passenger services in the Hubballi-Dharwad region.