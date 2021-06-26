Forest department clearing weeds in BRT tiger reserve to pave way for growing fodder for elephants

Chamarajanagar: The forest department has started removing lantana and parthenium weeds in five ranges of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve. For the first time the department has taken up the work under MNAREGA. Officials are clearing up weeds in 50 hectares in each of the five ranges in the tiger reserve to make way for growing bamboo and grass which serve as fodder for wild elephants. Wild elephants stray into human habitats in search of food and destroy crops in vast swathes, causing huge economic loss to farmers. To prevent this elephant menace, department is planning to grow natural fodder in forests.



When contacted, BRT deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Dr G. Santhosh Kumar told The Hans India that the department would grow grass and bamboo to make available sufficient supply of fodder for wild animals. Lantana spread across the forest prevents grass and other plants to grow. This causes acute shortage of fodder. "Once we start growing bamboo and grass the wild animal menace in human habitats can be checked. He said the weed clearing work would be completed in another two months.

The department tried in the past to destroy lantana from but could not succeed.

The forest department's initiative has brought cheers to several farm labourers in the area as they can hope to get guaranteed work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNAREGA). Speaking to this reporter, a farmer, Rudrappa, from Shetra Katte village expressed his happiness over prospects of work in these difficult times when economic activity has come to a standstill due to Covid-induced lockdown.