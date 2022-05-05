Forest dept builds museum in memory of martyred IFS officer 

Chamarajanagara: The forest department has given a fitting honour to IFS officer P Srinivas who was slain by the dreaded forest brigand Veerappan in 1991, by building a museum in his memory at Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

Perhaps for the first time, the government has honoured a sincere officer by showcasing his memorabilia such as the vehicle he used, his belongings, clothes, a gallery of photos as a tribute to him. Srinivas was born on September 12, 1954, in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and joined IFS in 1979. He was working as deputy conservator of forests in Chamarajanagara and also assistant commander of Special Task Force (STF) formed to nab Veerappan.

Srinivas while staying in Gopinatham, the village where Veerappan was born, had built a Mariyamma temple, in his attempt to win over the villagers who were sympathetic to the forest brigand and persuade Veerappan to surrender. But in a most cruel treachery, Veerappan had invited Srinivas assuring that he would surrender and beheaded the officer on November 10, 1991.

Speaking to The Hans India, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary DCF V Yedukondalu said that the jeep which was used by the slain officer was repaired at a cost of Rs 1.1 lakh. The first floor of the forest guest house was named after him. He said the first floor of the museum containing various photographs depicting the late IFS officer, his clothes and other memorabilia was opened. Yedukondalu recalled how the slain officer was posthumously awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award, Kirti Chakra, on January 26, 1992 for his honesty, dedication and courage. In honour of the officer, a temple also has been built at the place where he was slain by Veerappan.

Srinivas, a true Gandhian, constructed houses for the poor at Gopinatham. The officer is so revered by every villager that his photos adorn almost every household and the first puja is offered to his portrait at the Mariamma temple.