Forest Minister launches KSFCI’s new e-commerce portal

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Limited (KSFIC) on Wednesday entered a new digital era with the launch of its e-commerce portal, providing greater access to quality wooden furniture and allied products. The online platform was officially inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Eshwar B. Khandre, in the presence of KSFIC Chairman and MLA, Gopalakrishna Belur.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed his appreciation for the Corporation’s initiative to keep pace with the demands of the modern market. “Since its establishment in 1973 under the Companies Act, KSFIC has been serving both government institutions and the public by providing quality furniture, doors, windows, and other wood-based products. With this e-commerce initiative, KSFIC will now be able to reach a much wider audience in a more efficient and consumer-friendly way,” he said.

The newly launched portal – www.ksficfurniture.com – offers an extensive range of products, including desks, benches, chairs, and tables that the Corporation has been supplying to government schools and offices across Karnataka. The move into digital commerce marks a significant step forward in expanding its customer base beyond traditional sales channels.

Highlighting the significance of the launch, Gopalakrishna Belur noted that the e-commerce platform reflects the Corporation’s commitment to modernization and transparency in operations. The initiative is also expected to improve accessibility and convenience for individual customers, institutions, and government departments seeking high-quality, eco-friendly furniture solutions.

KSFIC’s Managing Director, Dr. S. Venkatesan, and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sridhar, were also present at the event. With this launch, KSFIC aims to strengthen its brand presence, promote sustainable forestry practices through its product line, and deliver modern, reliable services to the people of Karnataka.