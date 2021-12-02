Forest officials shoot at sandalwood 'thief', actor calls for probe

Mysuru: Forest officials shot at a villager when he attempted to steal sandal wood in a forest in Rani Gate in Periyapatna taluk on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as Basava, a native of Rani Gate Haadi. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve DCF Mahesh Kumar said that Basava along with two others attempted to steal sandal wood. The trio tried to flee when forest watcher Subramani shot at them. Basava was injured in the knee. He has been shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

According to the DCF, three forest officials were also injured in the clash with the thieves and sandal wood was recovered from the spot.

He said a case was registered at Bylakuppe police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kannada actor and activist Chetan on Thursday visited the Deputy Commissioner's office and demanded action against forest officials who shot at the villager. He said Basava did not try to steal sandalwood. Describing the incident as an atrocity on tribals, the actor demanded a thorough probe into the incident and alleged that police refused to take a complaint given by Basava's wife against forest officials.