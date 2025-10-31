Former Bangalore University Registrar arrested for sexually harassing widow

Karnataka Police arrested former Bangalore University Registrar Prof. B.C. Mylarappa on Friday on charges of allegedly sexually harassing a widow and threatening her life. The Basaveshwaranagar police made the arrest following two complaints filed by the victim.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 74, 75, 78, 352, and 351 of the BNS Act. Mylarappa has been taken for a medical examination, and the police are preparing to produce him before the court by the end of the day.

According to the police, the woman, whose husband had passed away, came into contact with Mylarappa in 2022 and worked at his institution.

The woman has alleged that taking advantage of her being alone, the accused began behaving inappropriately with her. He allegedly started sending her messages and demanded that she cooperate with him.

She further alleged that Mylarappa came to her house, repeatedly knocked on her door, and demanded that she open it and entertain him. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman lodged a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station.

While the police were investigating the case, the woman filed another complaint at the Kamakshipalya Police Station, stating that she was being threatened to withdraw her complaint against Mylarappa. She alleged that a group of people threatened her, saying that if she did not withdraw the complaint, her life would be in danger, and they also threatened her with an acid attack.

Following these developments, and considering the seriousness of the case, the police arrested Mylarappa. Further investigation is underway.

B.C. Mylarappa is a former registrar of Bangalore University who was removed from the position by the Karnataka High Court in 2012 due to issues like alleged plagiarism and misappropriation of funds. After his removal, he continued to hold other roles at the university, though his appointments have faced challenges and scrutiny, including a 2019 directive to the university to remove him from positions like Director of Distance Education and Head of Sociology.

In 2019, the Higher Education Department directed Bangalore University to remove him from his positions as Director of the Directorate of Distance Education and Chairman of the Department of Sociology, calling his appointment illegal and stating he was not fit to hold any top position.

Prof. Mylarappa, a former Chairperson of the Sociology Department, was appointed Registrar (Administration) in November 2011. He was noted as the first Registrar of BU from the Scheduled Caste category and one of the youngest at the time.

After being forced to quit as Registrar, Mylarappa also pursued a political career, seeking a ticket to contest in the state Assembly elections from parties like the INC or the JD(S).