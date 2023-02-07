Former Congress minister claims credit for expressway

Mysuru: Now Former Public Works Department Minister HC Mahadevappa is claiming credit for the Rs 8,453 crore, 118-km expressway built from Bengaluru to Mysuru. Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha strove hard to implement this ambitious mega project since 2018 and was even updating the process in his social media accounts.

But HC Mahadevappa took to Twitter where he asked people with multiple questions like who approved and sanctioned funds to Mysuru-Bengaluru ten-lane highway..? and gave options to choose from Oscar Fernandes, Siddaramaiah, HC Mahadevappa and Nithin Gadkari.

To counter this, MP Pratap Simha attached documents and video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech of February 19th , 2018 and slammed HC Mahadevappa. Twitter users mocked at former PWD Minister' Mahadevappa's statement saying that the then minister nor state government did not release a single rupee for the project . Now after completion of the work off Mysuru -Bengaluru expressway claiming credit is ridiculous. To add to the controversy, Mahadevappa also took a dig at MP Simha on Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bantwal Road project credit.