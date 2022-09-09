Former university syndicate member files complaint with Governor

Mysuru: Mysuru University former syndicate member K Mahadev alleged that rampant corruption had taken place under the present Vice-Chancellor of the university and submitted a memorandum to state governor. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday Mahadev said that he submitted complaint along with supportive documents. He alleged that the V-C, Special Officer of the Chancellor and KCET secretary misused their powers and awarded the tender illegally.

The tender for carrying out examination activities was awarded for an excessive amount in violation of the rules. Earlier the staff was paid Rs 64 for managing the student's study paper. Now it has been increased to Rs 360. Earlier it costed Rs 2.56 crore to conduct a semester examination for one lakh students. He alleged that now the same work costs Rs 10.26 crore to the university owing to new tender since 2019.

590 non-teaching staff were hired irregularly on contract and outsourcing basis during Covid. He said that the Secretary of the Higher Education Department had issued a notice on September 9, 2021 to release those staff.

Apart from the Governor, he complained to state Lokayukta also on August 23. He complained that the allowance of the members attending the syndicate meeting has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 and the travel allowance has been increased by 50 per cent.

An investigation team of the State Audit and Accounts Department has examined the documents. He said, "I have collected all the accounting documents for 2019-20 under Right to Information Act and based on that, he has lodged a complaint with the Governor."

'Reacting to the allegations University Registrar Prof R Shivappa said that a team from the State Audit and Accounts Department visited the university on August 22 and conducted an audit. All the documents,

files, supplementary information were provided by the university. He said that complainant's allegations are unknown. I don't know on which document they are accusing. "The complainant has not received any document from us," he said.