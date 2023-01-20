Fortis Hospital launches state-of-the-art cath lab

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi on Wednesday launched an advanced State-of the-Art Philips Azurion 7 C12 Cath Lab facility for faster and timely diagnosis and treatment related to interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgeries. The state-of-the-art Cath Lab was inaugurated by C N Ashwath Narayan (Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of Karnataka) along with M Mahadevaiah (District and Session Judge and Head of Legal Cell) in the presence of Dr Vivek Jawali (Chairman- Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru), Dr. C Prabhakar Koregol (Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi) and Akshay Oleti (Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru).

The high-end version of Philips AZURION 7C12 Monoplane Cath Lab has cutting-edge technologies with an integrated Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio-IFR (a trans-lesion pressure ratio measured during the wave-free period reducing the risk of Hyperemia agents). It also has a unique advanced interventional tool like Dynamic Coronary Roadmap (DCR), which creates a dynamic, motion-compensated, real time view of the coronary arteries which automatically adjusts on 2D fluoroscopy, providing continuous and specific visual feedback on positioning of wires, catheters and devices during Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, hence reducing contact with patients. The Cath Lab will also provide patients with enhanced care, accurate interventions, effective treatment alternatives and minimal radiation exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of Karnataka said, "I congratulate Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi and the cardiac team on the launch. The consistent efforts by Fortis to provide patients with latest treatment modalities will help boost cardiac related healthcare. I extend my gratitude and wish Fortis Hospitals the very best for their commitment to patient care."

The District and Session Judge and Head of Legal Cell, M Mahadevaiah said, "Healthcare enabled technology has been revolutionizing the way patients are being treated. Such advanced technological innovations will go a long way by reducing cardiac related deaths. I would like to commend the efforts of the cardiac team for their dedication to providing the best care for patients. I wish Fortis Nagarbhavi all the best for their future endeavors."

Speaking on the launch, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Dr. C Prabhakar Koregol said, "The necessity for emergency cardiac treatment is on the rise, due to the complexity of patient profiles and changing disease patterns. Thus, we need to be technologically equipped to be able to treat the patients more efficiently and save lives. Our state-of-the-art Azurion Cath Lab is equipped with unique advanced tools that will facilitate fast and accurate interventions in structural heart diseases. Thus, it provides an advantage for surgeons to offer advanced cardiac interventions in minimal time with greater precision and better clinical outcomes."

The Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, Business Head, Akshay Oleti, said, "Fortis Hospitals has always been on the forefront of providing cutting edge treatment to our patients. With the launch of state-of-the-art Cath Lab at Fortis Nagarbhavi, the hospital will now be setting a new benchmark in the adoption of high-end technology for patient care. We are hopeful that the advanced Cath lab will help our doctors at the facility to successfully tackle complex procedures while improving clinical outcomes

and enriching overall patient

experence."