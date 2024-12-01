Foundation Day Celebrations at Raj Bhavan Highlight Cultural Diversity of Four States

Bengaluru: The Raj Bhavan of Karnataka (official residence of governor of Karnataka hosted a vibrant celebration on Sunday, marking the Foundation Days of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam. The event showcased the diverse traditions, art forms, and cultural heritage of these four states.

In his address, the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, spoke about the cultural diversity of India, noting, "Each state has its own distinct identity, shaped by its traditions, religious beliefs, and cultural practices. This diversity reflects the richness of Indian culture and upholds the values of equality and harmony that unify our nation. Initiatives like 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' foster these qualities, strengthening national unity and promoting mutual understanding."

Governor Gehlot also expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative in celebrating the Foundation Days of Indian states across Raj Bhavans. "Their vision has led to these celebrations, which promote social integration and cultural exchange," he added.





The Governor highlighted the unique contributions of each state, saying, "Uttarakhand is known for its scenic landscapes and pilgrimage destinations, while Jharkhand plays a crucial role in India’s mineral production, being the primary source of uranium, coking coal, and pyrite. Nagaland and Assam are home to diverse biodiversity, including rare aromatic and medicinal plants."

The event featured various cultural performances representing the essence of these states. Governor Gehlot congratulated the artists, stating, "The performances were a wonderful showcase of the cultural richness of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam."

In his concluding remarks, the Governor emphasised the importance of collaboration for the country’s progress: "Each state plays a vital role in India’s development. We must work together to realize the goal of a developed India by 2047."