Foundation stone for Udupi Kambala laid amid political row

Udupi: The foundation stone for the Udupi Kambala, scheduled to be held on April 25, was laid on Saturday amid a political confrontation between Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake, with the district administration imposing prohibitory orders to prevent unrest.

The ceremony was conducted under tight police security after Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing apprehensions of a clash between rival supporters.

The foundation-laying programme was initially planned for February 28 but was reportedly postponed to March 4. However, Gurme Suresh Shetty proceeded with the event on Saturday, triggering the administrative restrictions.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said the Karnataka State Kambala Association (Udupi unit) had fixed April 25, 2026, for the traditional buffalo race event and that the foundation date had been communicated to District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and officials. He alleged that Sorake had been creating hurdles to development works in the constituency.

Shetty said around ₹2 crore is estimated to be spent on organising the Kambala, with ₹60 lakh already utilised for levelling 6.30 acres of land at Bairanje, 80-Badagabettu near Athrady. He added that no government grant had been released so far.

Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole backed Shetty, stating that the sitting MLA had the authority to lead such events in his constituency. Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja alleged discrimination against coastal districts by the Congress-led state government and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Hebbalkar to release at least ₹1 crore for the event.

Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, president of the Karnataka State Kambala Association, Udupi, said the government had allotted the land and that Kambala had received recognition from the Sports Authority of Karnataka. Despite the tense political backdrop, the ceremony concluded peacefully.