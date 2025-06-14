Four including two kids die in horrific road accident

Bengaluru: A tragic road accident near Gottipura Gate in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district claimed the lives of four people, including two children, early Friday morning. The accident occurred on the Kolar-Hoskote National Highway when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with a truck.

The bus was en route from Tirupati to Bengaluru when the collision occurred. According to initial reports, the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and ended up crashing into a lorry ahead, possibly due to drowsiness. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was mangled. Among the deceased are Keshava Reddy (44), Tulasi (21), a 4-year-old child named Pranathi, and a 1-year-old infant—all passengers on the bus. Sixteen others sustained injuries in the accident, with two reportedly in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to Silicon City Hospital in Hoskote for treatment.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Hoskote Traffic Police Station, and a case has been registered. Preliminary investigations suggest driver fatigue may have led to the miscalculated overtaking attempt that ended in disaster. Authorities are urging long-distance drivers to exercise caution and avoid driving in a fatigued state, especially during early morning hours.