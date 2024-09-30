Four Members of a Family Killed in Tragic Road Accident Four die in bike crash

Karkala (Udupi District): In a tragic incident, four members of the same family lost their lives when their two-wheeler collided with a mini truck on the Karkala-Dharmasthala State Highway near Pajegudde on Monday.



The victims have been identified as Suresh Acharya (36), his children Samiksha (7), Sushmeeta (5), and Sushant (2). Meenakshi Acharya (32), the only survivor of the accident, suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The accident took place while the family was travelling from Karkala to Venur. Police reports indicate that five people were riding on the two-wheeler at the time of the accident. The excessive load on the vehicle is believed to have contributed to the collision, as the rider, Suresh Acharya, was unable to maintain control.

Authorities have registered a case at the Karkala police station, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. (eom)