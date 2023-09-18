Live
Four migrant workers found dead under mysterious circumstances
Four migrant workers, who were working in a poultry farm died under mysteriously on Saturday night at Holeyarahalli, near Doddabelavangala in Doddaballapur taluk, Bangalore rural district.
The deceased individuals, all of Nepali origin, were identified as Kale Sarera (60), Lakshmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40), and Pool Sarera (16). They had recently arrived at the poultry farm located on graveyard road.
The deceased individuals, all of Nepali origin, were identified as Kale Sarera (60), Lakshmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40), and Pool Sarera (16). They had recently arrived at the poultry farm located on graveyard road.
The four individuals, who had closed the shed door while sleeping at night, were discovered dead on Sunday morning. Concerned by the absence of a response from the poultry farm, the farm owner alerted the deceased workers’ relatives from a neighbouring town. Upon arrival at the scene, it was observed that the individuals had passed away in their sleep. The exact cause of death for the four family members remains unknown.
It is suspected that the family members may have used charcoal smoke to ward off mosquitoes, resulting in the shed becoming filled with smoke overnight. This could have led to the tragic deaths due to suffocation. Doddabelavangala police inspector Harish registered a case and investigating.