Four of a family drown in Bhadra Canal

A devastating accident claimed the lives of four members from the same family in the Bhadra canal near Kudligere in Holehonnuru taluk on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Neela Bai (50), her son Ravimar (23), her daughter Shwetha (24), and Shwetha’s husband Parashurama (28).

Neela Bai, who lived in Arabilachi camp, had arranged her daughter Shwetha’s marriage to a man from Shikaripura. Recently, she invited Shwetha, Parashurama, and her own children to join the family for a festival celebration in Arabilachi. Once the festivities ended, the group decided to travel on two motorcycles to the nearby Bhadra canal to wash clothes.

While they were engaged in the task, one person reportedly lost footing and fell into the water. The others rushed in to help, but strong currents swept them away. None survived the incident.

Local residents alerted authorities, and police along with fire brigade teams swiftly began a search and rescue operation in the canal. One body was eventually recovered, and searches for the rest are still on.