  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Four of the same family murdered

Four of the same family murdered
x
Highlights

Four members of the same family, including the son of the vice-president of the Gadag- Betageri Municipal Council, were brutally murdered by miscreants.

Gadag: Four members of the same family, including the son of the vice-president of the Gadag- Betageri Municipal Council, were brutally murdered by miscreants.

The incident took place at Dasara Oni's and he was murdered while he was sleeping. Sunanda Bakale's son Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram (55), his wife Lakshmi (45), daughter Akanksha (16) were murdered.

On April 17, the relatives of Prakash Bakale's son Karthik had arrived from Koppal to fix his marriage. They were killed while sleeping in the room on the first floor of the house and four died on the spot due to severe bleeding. More information is awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X