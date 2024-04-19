Live
Four of the same family murdered
Four members of the same family, including the son of the vice-president of the Gadag- Betageri Municipal Council, were brutally murdered by miscreants.
The incident took place at Dasara Oni's and he was murdered while he was sleeping. Sunanda Bakale's son Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram (55), his wife Lakshmi (45), daughter Akanksha (16) were murdered.
On April 17, the relatives of Prakash Bakale's son Karthik had arrived from Koppal to fix his marriage. They were killed while sleeping in the room on the first floor of the house and four died on the spot due to severe bleeding. More information is awaited.
