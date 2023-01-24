Free PAP smear test from Jan 23 at Aster RV hospital

Bengaluru: In conjunction with Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Aster RV Hospital is conducting complimentary Pap Smear Test from January 23-31. Cervical cancer is the second most leading prevalent cancer in India. There are an estimated 123,000 new cases of cervical cancer in India every year with 67,000 deaths in women in India alone. Hence cervical health awareness is at most important. January of every year is marked as the month of cervical cancer awareness month.

Cervical cancer usually takes many years to develop into an invasive disease and the mortality rate is low when it is detected in early stages. With the discovery of HPV infections and prophylactic vaccinations it is now possible to prevent cervical cancer in much earlier stages.

Speaking on the need to create awareness on Cervical Cancer in women Dr Sunil Eshwar, Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon said, "Recent studies show that screening of cervical cancer reduces the disease incidence and disease mortality by 50 per cent." Pap tests are very accurate.