Freebies of Congress will not work

Mangaluru: Echoing the 'Revdi' (freebies) jibe of Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP's Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai has asked the people of Karnataka to ask the Congress leaders "when will the Grahalakshmi and Grihajyothi programme will materialise?".

"In my state, the DMK and Congress governments had made similar promises of 'Revdi' but even after 23 months in power none of them has seen the light of the day, so I appeal to the people of Karnataka not to keep their hopes flying high about the Congress promises" Annamalai stated.

In his first outing in the poll-bound Karnataka Annamalai reached out to his former turf of Buntwal where he had put down the anti-social elements with an iron hand when he was the Police chief of the area. He had served as the Superintendent of Police and this is where he got the nickname 'Singham'. A few months later as the Deputy Commissioner of Police from Bangalore, he said goodbye to the police service and joined BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

At Buntwal on Friday, Annamalai in his best of rhetorics divided the Buntwal era into two halves - Buntwal 1.0 and Buntwal 2.0. Why this obsession about Buntwal? When asked Annamalai gave his characteristic smile and said 'Thank you for the question' and added 'why Buntwal is important is that this constituency has seen a clear divide in terms of social engineering for the good and the bad, it has never happened anywhere else on the coast'.

'As a police chief here I have seen law and order being broken with impunity and designed to break the societal fibre to give advantage to a certain minority community and make the other segment of the society shiver with fear of the law going against them. Fear was wrought all over the Buntwal constituency- mothers did not know if her children came back home safely from the colleges there were more communal tension in Buntwal then everywhere else in the state. But in the Buntwal 2.0 the situation had changed, development, safety and bonhomie between the communities had increased to a new level and peace prevailed ever since the present MLA Rajesh Naik was elected' Annamalai affirmed.