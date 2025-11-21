GE Aerospace Announces USD 14 Million Expansion of Pune Aerospace Manufacturing Facility

GE Aerospace has announced a fresh investment of USD 14 million to expand capacity and technological capabilities at its aerospace manufacturing facility in Pune. The announcement coincides with the site completing ten years of operations and comes in addition to the USD 30 million expansion declared last year. The latest investment is aimed at enhancing the plant’s automation systems, manufacturing processes and production efficiency, particularly for advanced engine components supplied to the company’s commercial jet engine programmes worldwide.

Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of GE Aerospace’s Pune facility, said the expansion highlights the company’s confidence in both the talent and industrial ecosystem available in India. “Our team in Pune has built strong capabilities and, with the support of a country-wide network of suppliers, has delivered components for some of our most advanced commercial jet engines with safety and quality at the forefront,” Singh noted. He added that the investment reinforces GE Aerospace’s commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision and strengthens India’s place in the global aerospace manufacturing landscape.

Established as a multi-business factory, the Pune site has grown into a sophisticated aerospace engineering and production hub supplying GE Aerospace’s international engine manufacturing operations. The facility is supported by more than 300 suppliers locally, while over 2,200 suppliers work with GE Aerospace across the country. Over the last decade, more than 5,000 production associates have been trained in specialised, high-precision aerospace manufacturing techniques. The facility also maintains ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications in recognition of its sustainability and operational excellence standards.

Central to the Pune unit’s progress is the FLIGHT DECK lean manufacturing system, GE Aerospace’s proprietary production model focused on safety, efficiency and quality. Under this system, the plant has streamlined operations, reduced waste, improved throughput and enhanced workplace safety. New production lines have demonstrated faster turnaround times, increased productivity and lower equipment downtime.

GE Aerospace has worked in India for more than four decades, with its engines powering aircraft across major Indian airlines, as well as the country’s defence platforms including the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Indian Navy warships. The company also operates a major aviation research facility—the India Technology Centre—in Bengaluru, now marking 25 years of engineering development in the country. (eom)