German co to set up `315- crore manufacturing plant, create 550 jobs

Kolar: German-based beverage and food manufacturing giant Krones has commenced the establishment of its Rs 315 crore bottling machines manufacturing plant. The groundbreaking ceremony was performed on Thursday by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

This project is part of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment proposals signed during the recently concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM) – Invest Karnataka 2025. Minister Patil emphasised that the government’s focus is on the realisation of investment projects, and Krones’ decision to set up its plant is a testament to

this commitment.

Ahead of GIM, Patil had led a delegation to Germany in December last year, where he held discussions with Krones representatives and signed a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the company’s headquarters in Neutraubling. The upcoming Rs 315 crore plant is expected to generate 550 jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil highlighted that the Vemagal plant would significantly enhance Krones’ bottling machine manufacturing capacity. He also urged the company to support the families of farmers who lost their land for the project by providing jobs and to allocate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for local development.

Krones officials including Holger Brocker, Markus Winter, and David Kremmer, along with former Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman VR Sudarshan, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) CEO Dr. Mahesh, and other dignitaries, were present at the event.