Girls outsmart boys in class 12 Board results in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEA) announced Board results of the Second Year Pre-University College (Class 12) students, on Wednesday. The state has achieved 81.15 per cent in terms of results.

The girls have outsmarted boys with 84.87 per cent passing the exams. 76.98 per cent of boys who took the exams have passed.

N. Manjushree, Chairperson of the KSEA, declared the results. Among the districts, Dakshina Kannada stood first (97 per cent), Udupi secured second position (96.80 per cent) and Vijayapura district located in north Karnataka and considered one of the backward regions had secured the fourth place with 94.89 per cent in terms of results. The Gadag district is in the last position.

In the science stream, Vidyalakshmi from Hubballi has emerged topper with 598 marks out of 600. In the Arts stream, three students have shared the first rank: D. Medha of NMKRV College in Bengaluru, Vedant Navi of NSPU College in Vijayapura district and Kavitha B.V. of Kottur in Bellary have scored 596 marks out of 600. In the Commerce stream, Jnanavi from Tumakuru city has scored 597 out of 600 marks and secured the first rank.

81.10 per cent of students in urban areas and 81.31 per cent of students from rural regions have passed the exams. 70.41 per cent of Kannada medium students and 87.40 per cent of English medium students have passed the exams.

The Board exams were held between March 1 and 22. About 6.9 lakh students across the state took the exams. Among 6.9 lakh students, 3.3 lakh were boys and 3.6 lakh were girls.