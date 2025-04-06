Global Experts to Deliberate on Emerging AI Frontiers at Code AI 2025 in Dubai

The second edition of the International Conference on Data Science and Exploration in Artificial Intelligence—Code AI 2025—will be held at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai on Monday, April 7. This high-level international event is expected to provide a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration among experts, scholars, and practitioners from across the world in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

Jointly organised by the Department of Information Technology, MIT, MAHE Bengaluru and the School of Engineering – Information Technology, MAHE Dubai, the conference aims to spotlight the growing intersection of AI, big data, and real-world innovation across sectors.

The day-long event will feature leading voices in the field, including Dr. Hong Lin, Professor of Computer Science, University of Houston, USA, and Dr. Jalil Piran, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Sejong University, Seoul. Both will serve as Guests of Honour and are expected to speak on emerging global trends in AI research and application.

Senior leadership from MAHE will also take part. The Chief Guests for the conference include Prof. (Dr.) Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor of Technology and Science at MAHE, and Prof. (Dr.) S. Sudhindra, Academic President, MAHE Dubai.

Though unable to attend in person, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, sent a message underscoring the importance of the gathering. “Code AI 2025 is a platform that brings together AI and data science professionals from across the globe for a groundbreaking session that will help shape the future of technology,” he noted.

A dedicated team of patrons and academic programme chairs from both campuses has shaped the event. These include Prof. (Dr.) Iven Jose, Director, MIT-Bengaluru; Dr. S K Pandey, Dean of STEM Programs and Chairperson at MAHE Dubai; Dr. Dayananda P, Professor and Head of IT at MIT, Bengaluru; along with Dr. Shreyas J, Dr. Gururaj H L, and Dr. Sophia Rahaman.

With research presentations, expert talks, and academic networking sessions on the agenda, Code AI 2025 is expected to foster meaningful collaboration and global insight into AI ethics, intelligent systems, data governance, and futuristic applications.

MAHE, a recognised Institution of Eminence in India, continues to strengthen its global academic outreach through such conferences, positioning itself as a key contributor to the international technology and research ecosystem stated a press release from MAHE.