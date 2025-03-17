Global Prayers Held for Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return

Udupi: Special prayers are being conducted at temples across India and several countries, seeking divine blessings for the safe return of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore from space. The rituals, led by Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of the Paryaya Puthige Mutt in Udupi, include Vedic chants.

Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, who oversees the 13th-century Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, has coordinated these prayer ceremonies at multiple temples in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. “Messages have been sent to temples in cities such as New Jersey, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago, as well as locations in Melbourne, London, and Toronto,” he said. A special pooja will also be conducted at the Udupi Krishna Temple.

Highlighting the significance of the prayers, a senior Vedic scholar at the Udupi Krishna Mutt noted that Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji’s efforts extend beyond spiritual practices, reinforcing Madhwa philosophy among global devotees.

Sunita Williams, a veteran NASA astronaut, has spent over nine months in space, contributing to scientific research aboard the International Space Station (ISS). With her return eagerly awaited, devotees across continents are offering prayers for her health and safe landing.