Global tech giant leases 2.4 mn sq. ft. in Alembic City, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Alembic City, the flagship integrated development by Alembic Real Estate in Whitefield, has announced a major milestone with a global technology giant leasing 2.4 million sq. ft. of premium office space. The large-scale lease further strengthens Alembic City’s position as one of India’s most future-ready, sustainability-led urban destinations for global enterprises seeking long-term growth in Bengaluru’s technology corridor.

The strategic decision by the global tech major reflects a growing preference for campuses that combine scale, talent-centric design and environmental responsibility. Alembic City’s master-planned ecosystem integrates workspaces with education, residences, healthcare and community spaces, aligning with evolving corporate priorities around employee well-being, walkability and carbon accountability.

“We are proud to welcome one of the world’s leading technology companies to Alembic City, Bengaluru,” said Udit Amin, Director, Shreno Limited. “This decision reflects a broader industry shift towards next-generation campuses that are digitally advanced yet deeply rooted in sustainability and well-being. Alembic City has been conceived as a human-centric, low-carbon urban ecosystem where global enterprises can scale responsibly while creating meaningful impact for people and the planet.”

The new office will be housed in Tower A, a USGBC LEED® Platinum and WELL Certified building designed to meet global sustainability benchmarks. The campus features 32.79 acres of integrated open green spaces, 4.5 km of pedestrian and cycling pathways promoting car-free mobility, and water reuse and recharge systems enabling annual conservation of nearly 6.5 million litres. Notably, 4,800 mature trees have been preserved across the site, including 500 retained through design-integrated parking solutions. The development also offers strong last-mile connectivity with seamless access to metro, bus and railway networks.

Tower A has set a new benchmark by completing a RICS-aligned Whole Life Carbon (WLC) assessment. The assessment reports an embodied carbon intensity of 751 kg CO₂e per sq. m, significantly outperforming global new-build standards of around 1,200 kg CO₂e per sq. m set by the UK close to 2030. Operational energy efficiency also stands out, with energy use at just 67 kWh per sq. m per year, well below global office averages of 160 kWh and ahead of leading 2030 benchmarks of 90 kWh.

Further strengthening Alembic City’s integrated vision, the University of Liverpool will establish its first international campus within the development, scheduled to commence operations in the 2026–27 academic year. The campus is expected to embed world-class education within the urban district, creating synergies between academia, industry and innovation.

Coinciding with these announcements, Alembic City unveiled ‘Cloud Forest’, its signature biophilic residential offering focused on nature-first, low-carbon living. The project features living food forests, solar-powered rooftop gardens, preserved mature trees, shaded pedestrian pathways and car-free residential zones prioritising safety and wellness.

Designed around the “15-minute mobility” concept, Alembic City enables work, home, learning and leisure to coexist within walkable proximity. With a global tech giant anchoring its commercial landscape, an international university shaping its academic core and Cloud Forest redefining sustainable living, Alembic City is emerging as a benchmark for holistic, climate-resilient urban development in India.