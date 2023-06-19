Gola Gummata witnessed huge rush 

Vijayapura: Women are rushing to tourist destinations along with their families in the wake of free bus travel facility under the state government's Shakti Yojana. A crowd of women has flocked to see the historic dome of Vijayapur on Sunday. Due to this, there was a rush for tickets to view the dome Gola Gummata and Ibrahim Roja.

Women had arrived with their children from 8 am to view the dome. From 10 am to 4 pm, about 5 thousand people bought tickets and viewed the dome. Rs 1.25 lakh entry fees collected on sunday. Archeology department officials say that this is the first time that so many tourists have come on a single day in the last five years.

Due to the weekend holiday, women from far away districts of the state including Bangalore, Mysore, Kolar, Shimoga, Davangere, Chitradurga have taken a trip to Vijayapura. Women have been touring the state since last week due to free bus travel arrangements under Shakti Yojana. He arrived at Vijayapura city on Sunday after seeing various temples and tourist places including Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya and Hampi.

After viewing the dome, the women shared their happy moments in many places took selfies There was also an incident where some women got into an argument with the security guard saying that they were free to view the dome. It is customary for women to take their children with them wherever they go. Accordingly, the women who had arrived at Golagummata today had arrived with their children. Therefore, the number of women and children was high in Golagummata premises. Women arrived in large numbers because of the free bus facility introduced by state congress government in the state. Along with them, the number of people who came from Maharashtra with cars and trax was also high. A separate arrangement for parking was also provided for it.