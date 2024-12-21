Golden Chariot Luxury Train Revived

Bengaluru: The Golden Chariot luxury train, an epitome of South India's rich cultural heritage and historical legacy, has been reintroduced, said Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil.

Inaugurating the train's operations at Platform 6 of the Yeshwanthpur railway station today, Patil revealed that the luxury service, which had been temporarily halted in 2018, is now back on track with enhanced features.

“The Golden Chariot is a collaborative venture with Indian Railways holding a 50% stake, the Union Ministry of Tourism contributing 25%, and the remaining 25% stake managed by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC),” he said. The train’s interiors have been artistically designed to reflect the grandeur of Karnataka's history.

The train comprises 18 elegantly designed coaches named after Karnataka’s prominent dynasties, such as Kadamba, Hoysala, Vijayanagara, and Chalukya. Offering world-class dining, luxury accommodation, and premium facilities, the train takes passengers on a journey through globally renowned heritage sites, ancient coastal towns, the Western Ghats, and cultural landmarks. Patil highlighted that the initiative is expected to boost the income of local hotels, artisans, and tour operators while promoting tourism.

The Golden Chariot has earned global recognition, ranking among the world’s top seven luxury train journeys and receiving several prestigious awards.

Features and Amenities

The train offers 44 well-appointed cabins with en-suite bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and modern amenities. Two restaurants, “Ruchi” and “Nalapaka,” serve Indian and international cuisines. Other facilities include a lounge bar, spa, and fitness centre.

The “Jewels of South” tour, running from December 21 to 26, starts from Bengaluru and covers Mysuru, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Kochi, and Mararikulam before returning to Bengaluru. The cost for this five-day tour is ₹4,07,700 per person.

The “Pride of Karnataka” tour, from February 1 to February 6, 2025, includes destinations such as Nanjangud, Mysuru, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Goa, and Bengaluru, priced at ₹2,71,800 per person. A chartered tour, “Sojourn of South,” is scheduled between December 29, 2024, and February 13, 2025.

This initiative aims to position Karnataka among the top three Indian states for tourism by 2029. The project is expected to significantly contribute to increasing tourist footfall while raising awareness about the state’s cultural and historical importance.

The launch event was attended by Karnataka’s Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Tourism Department Secretary Salma K. Fahim, KSTDC Chairman M. Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh, and other senior officials. (eom)