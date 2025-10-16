Golden jubilee boost for New Mangalore Port

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and launched eight development projects, reinforcing India’s commitment to maritime modernization and sustainability.

At a grand ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, the event began with the lighting of a traditional lamp, followed by the release of a commemorative postal stamp, coin, and anthem marking 50 years of NMPA’s service to the nation.

The newly launched projects include covered storage sheds, a dedicated cruise terminal gate, truck parking terminals, modernised entry gates, and a 150-bed multi-specialty hospital—a first among India’s major ports. In his keynote address, Sonowal said, “The maritime sector is the bedrock of India’s economic prosperity and a key driver of our Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. We are building not just infrastructure, but the arteries of national trade.” He also emphasised the ministry’s green and tech-driven maritime vision, powered by initiatives such as the Harit Sagar Guidelines, Green Tug Transition Programme, and Sagarmala. The focus, he said, is on clean fuels, smart port technologies, and sustainable logistics that will define India’s next phase of maritime growth.