Good use of time and money is our govt policy: Basavaraj Bommai

Ramanagara: Making good use of time and money is our government's policy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in his address after launching various development works at Chikkakalya village in Magadi Taluk.

Projects should be completed within the set time frame. Delays will escalate the project cost. Projects could reach the people only when time and money is put to best use, Bommai said. 'GTTC is a very useful technical institute. Its certificate guarantees 100% job placement. GTTC has that kind of credibility. I myself underwent 6 month training in GTTC after completing my engineering', Bommai said recalling his training in GTTC and getting a job in Tata Motors. 'State government has upgraded GTTCs by spending Rs 50cr. These institutes should be opened in backward taluks too. In the last 2 years the state government has upgraded 150 ITIs at a cost of Rs 30 cr each in association with Tata company. In all about Rs 4000 cr has been spent for this.

Upgraded ITIs would play a big role in preparing our youth to be employment ready in the modern industry which needs well trained hands. Karnataka is the first state in the country to achieve this', Bommai said.

It has been decided to hold 'Employment for All' programmes in every taluk. Youth are being trained according to the qualification requirements, job opportunities and necessary personality development to get job opportunities, Bommai said.

Irrigation projects

Referring to demand of the local people for providing drinking water from Manchanabele reservoir, Bommai said, "Jaljeevan Mission is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has provided financial allocation to provide tapped water for every village. Only a statesman can do it." The Prime Minister has taken a strong decision to complete the project in a time bound manner. Government would accomplish this project within one and a half years, Bommai assured. He instructed the officials to take up works under Jaljeevan Mission on a war footing.

District in-charge minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, ministers Dr K Sudhakar, BA Basavaraj and other dignitaries were present.