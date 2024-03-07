Governor appoints Vice Chancellors for two varsities

Bengaluru: Through an order issued by the Governor of Karnataka, two new Vice Chancellors have been appointed for Kuvempu University and Rani Channamma University. Professor Sharath Ananthamurthy and Professor C M Thyagaraja have now been appointed as Vice Chancellors of the universities respectively. The order, officially issued by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday, marks a key step towards academic leadership in these prestigious institutions.

Professor Sharath Ananthamurthy, a distinguished faculty member at the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

As the son of Jnanpith awardee Dr. U R Ananthamurthy, he inherits a legacy of academic excellence. His appointment as the Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University is set for the next four years, offering a promising tenure at the helm of the institution.