Govt eases curbs, allows Muthalik’s entry into Udupi

Udupi: Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was granted a 'restricted entry' into Udupi on Friday. The district administration of Udupi revised its earlier order banning him from entry into Kundapur taluk in the Udupi district.



But Muthalik citing health-related issues had to be in Udupi for a consultation with his doctors, following which Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M revised the order and allowed him to visit the coastal city.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan N had recommended to the district magistrate against allowing Muthalik into the district to prevent him from making a provocative speech at an event organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike at Veereshwara temple in Gangolli on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner exercising the powers vested under sections 133, 143, and 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), issued an order prohibiting Muthalik's entry. On Thursday night, Muthalik landed in Gangolli and paid a visit to Veereshwara temple before meeting HJV local leaders.

Muthalik expressed his displeasure with the BJP-led state administration for imposing entry restrictions on him. "If not on my own soil, where else should I promote Hindutva?" Muthalik said and expressed his gratitude to the Udupi DC and the SP for enabling him to get his health checkup done at one of the hospitals here. "I'm also allowed to visit mathas and temples. I'm grateful to the administration for easing the restrictions," he stated. "I needed a health checkup because of age-related difficulties," Muthalik explained. He claimed that the BJP government's restrictions were worse than those imposed by the preceding Congress administration." For the past six years, I have been barred from entering Goa. I am also prohibited from visiting Udupi and Kolar." However, he claimed that when the government outlawed him, he gained more vigour to fight back. On May 1st, Sri Rama Sene wants to launch a campaign calling for a ban on PFI. He stated that campaigns will be held in every taluk and district centre.

Following the situation closely Kurma Rao has issued a revised order stating that he was banned from making a presence at Gangolli for a specific event where he would have made a provocative speech. "But Muthalik pleaded that since he had a prior appointment with his doctor for consultation for some health issues he should be allowed to remain in the district," Mr Rao told Hans News Service.

Police have checked with the private hospital in Udupi where Muthalik claimed to have sought a prior appointment for a health check-up, according to Vishnuvardhan. His previous hospital appointment was reaffirmed, according to him. "The ban on his admission is in effect until April 15th." He is not permitted to enter the Kundapur subdivision (Gangolli is in the Kundapur subdivision) on April 15, SP remarked, despite the fact that he has come for a health checkup.

Several Hindu leaders have expressed their displeasure with the state administration for prohibiting Muthalik from entering the Udupi district. Local HJV leaders in Gangolli attempted to contact people's representatives in the district, including MLAs, over the phone, but not responded, according to sources.