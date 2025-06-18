Govt issues two ‘green’ orders, one on regulation of single-use water bottles

Bengaluru: Marking the occasion of World Environment Day, the Government of Karnataka has issued two significant orders aimed at protecting the environment. Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah officially unveiled these initiatives during the state-level celebrations organized by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The first order pertains to the scientific disposal and regulation of single-use plastic water bottles. In accordance with the directive of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, the government has mandated the formation of district-level monitoring committees under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioners across all districts of the state.

These committees will include the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat, the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, and officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The committees are tasked with convening quarterly meetings to monitor and regulate the production, sale, and use of PET water bottles within each district. They will also raise public awareness about the harmful environmental effects of plastic waste and oversee its scientific disposal. The decision follows a directive issued by Minister Eshwar Khandre on March 21, 2025, urging the enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) among mineral water manufacturers and bottle producers.

The second order, also unveiled by the Chief Minister, focuses on the protection of roadside trees. In response to increasing incidents of tree falls during monsoons due to the encasement of roots in concrete and asphalt, the government has ordered the removal of concrete, asphalt, and slabs within a one-meter radius around trees planted along roadsides. This measure is expected to allow tree roots to grow deeper and stronger, reducing the risk of uprooting and associated accidents. This directive aligns with the verdict of the National Green Tribunal and follows a recommendation submitted by Minister Eshwar Khandre to the Additional Chief Secretary on May 22, 2025.

Environmentalists and tree conservationists across the state have welcomed the move, praising the government’s commitment to sustainable urban forestry.

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day — “Beat Plastic Pollution” — finds meaningful expression through these proactive measures. By releasing these two critical orders, the Government of Karnataka has reaffirmed its dedication to environmental sustainability and public welfare.