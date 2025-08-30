Govt moves to reclaim land given to Abhiman studio amid alleged violations

In a significant development, the government has initiated steps to reclaim land previously allotted to Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru. The Forest Department of Bangalore City district has written to the District Commissioner highlighting serious violations related to the land, prompting the government’s move.

The land, located in Survey No. 26 of Mailasandra village in Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, was originally declared as part of the Turahalli reserved forest area in 1935. In 1969, by a government order dated April 9, 20 acres of this land were granted to T.N. Balakrishna on a 20-year lease basis to establish Abhiman Studio. Strict conditions prohibited any transfer or sale of the land and restricted its use exclusively for studio development.

However, the Forest department alleges gross violations of these conditions. Notably, half of the allotted land—10 acres—has reportedly been sold illegally by T.N. Balakrishna’s heirs. This sale directly contravenes the 1970 government order forbidding such transactions. Furthermore, no studio development activities have been undertaken on the land, which remains unused.

The department also flagged that instead of the approved 10 acres, 12 acres were sold, and a separate sale agreement was registered on August 16, 2021, between the heirs and one Raghavendra B.K. for selling 10 acres at Rs. 3,500 per square foot. This transaction, the department contends, creates a third- party claim on the land, further violating original terms.

Given these violations, the Forest department has requested immediate cancellation of the lease granted to T.N. Balakrishna and directed authorities to transfer the land back to the Forest Department’s name. The entire area retains its legal status as forest land, mandating its protection and conservation.

This move comes amidst directives from the Supreme Court emphasizing forest conservation. The letter from Deputy Conservator of Forests N. Ravindra Kumar to the District Commissioner underscores the urgency of the matter. The Abhiman Studio land has a rich legacy tied to Kannada cinema. The late veteran actor Vishnuvardhan had a special bond with the studio, which was built through the efforts of senior actor Balakrishna. A photograph of Vishnuvardhan participating in the studio’s foundation ceremony recently resurfaced on social media, evoking nostalgic memories among fans.

This development raises concerns about the misuse of forest land and adherence to lease conditions, as well as the protection of cultural heritage associated with the studio. Authorities are expected to take swift action to ensure the land’s rightful status is restored and protected, preventing further illegal transactions and promoting responsible stewardship of forest resources.