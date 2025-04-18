Govt pledges to address key grievances as truckers end strike

Bengaluru: Following discussions with state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FOKSLOAA) announced the suspension of their state-wide strike on Thursday. The decision brings relief to the transport sector, which had been disrupted since the protest began on Monday night.

Representing 129 truckers’ associations and six lakh members, the FOKSLOAA launched the strike to press for several demands, including lower diesel prices and resolution of toll-related issues plaguing the industry. An earlier meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Reddy on Tuesday yielded no progress, prolonging the agitation.

However, a breakthrough came during Thursday’s talks, where Reddy assured the truckers’ body that the government would tackle their secondary concerns, though it stood firm against reducing diesel prices or eliminating toll plazas on state highways. Satisfied with the commitments, FOKSLOAA president G R Shanmugappa declared an end to the strike, signalling a mutual agreement to restore normalcy.