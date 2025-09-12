Govt should withdraw case against BJP MLC: LoP

Bengaluru: The government should withdraw the case filed against Legislative Council member CT Ravi, as he has not made any hate speech, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka. Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka stated that a large-scale bandh was observed in Maddur to protest stone-pelting during a Ganesha idol immersion. He highlighted that local traditions prohibit playing drums during funerals or wedding processions, yet an illegally constructed mosque has caused unrest.

He said they went there to support the local Hindus and deliver speeches. He emphasized that CT Ravi did not engage in hate speech. Ashoka pointed out that no cases were filed when Muslims allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans, but a case was filed against CT Ravi. He accused the government of forming a team of ministers to file such cases, warning that this could backfire on the government. Ashoka cautioned that if the government indulges in such divisive politics, the BJP might respond similarly when in power. He noted that previous chief ministers did not engage in such hate politics and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case against C.T. Ravi.

He mentioned that such incidents were earlier limited to Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada but are now occurring in Mandya and Mysuru. Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy has admitted that Muslims were involved in the stone-pelting, and the mosque president has also acknowledged it. Ashoka urged the police to take strict legal action.

He clarified that there are two groups among Muslims—one against India and one in favour of it. He stated that the BJP has no issue with patriotic Muslims, citing their support for Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as President, admiration for Shishunala Sharif’s songs, and providing five acres of land to preserve the legacy of poet Nissar Ahmed in his constituency. However, they oppose Muslims who spread hatred. Ashoka criticized Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwar, suggesting he convert to Islam immediately, claiming other Congress MLAs share a similar mindset. He accused them of consistently supporting Muslims, as evident from their actions during cutout installations in Shivamogga, likening the government to a “Taliban regime.”