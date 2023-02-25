Govt ready with blueprint for Ram Mandir at Ramanagara 

Ramanagara: A comprehensive project report is being prepared for the construction of a magnificent Ram Mandir at Ramdevara Hill in Ramanagara which has been announced by the state government in the last budget.

A blueprint has been drawn up for the construction of a Ram Mandira in a 19-acre area on the same model as Ayodhya, and Rs 50 crore will be spent in the first phase.

There is scope for construction work as 19 acres of land is available in the Ramdevara hill area and accordingly the team led by the famous architect Yashasvini Sharma of Aesthetic Architects is preparing the design of the Ram Mandir. Sources said that a proposal has also been prepared for the finance department regarding the grant and the nod of chief minister Basavaraja Bommai is pending.

As the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was constructed at the international airport in Devanalli , the government prepared construction of a Ram Mandira on Ramdevara hill at an intensive pace, District In-charge Minister Dr. CN Ashwathtanarayana has held three rounds of meeting with the district officials in this regard. There was also a discussion about the donation or collection of necessary materials from the public for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The temple is being designed without harming the nature in Ramdevara hill. Historians, temple architect experts, environmental and wildlife experts are also part of the design team. Yashasvini Sharma said that Minister Aswatthanarayana has held four or five meetings with our team.

In view of the fact that the announcement of the Ram Mandir will facilitate the creation of a vote bank by asserting Hindutva in the old Mysore area, there has been a discussion about laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Mandira in the second or third week of March before the schedule for the assembly elections is announced. There is also a thought of inviting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir, and it has been learnt that plans have been made for a large Hindu convention on the same occasion.

It is said that to give befitting response to those opposing the construction of Ram Mandir, the idol of Sugriva Pattabhirama was installed on the hill of Ramdevara Betta already and the ancient mantapa was built by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and the local mythological and historical facts are also being collected by archaeological department officers.A tourist circuit has also been planned near the construction of the Ram Mandira at Ramdevara Hill. A tourist circuit will come on Kanakapura-Ramanagar-Channapatna-Magadi-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur route. Officials said that from Rama Mandira at Ramdevara Hill, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple at Savanadurga, Kempegowda's birth place at Magadi, Kempegowda's Statue, Nandi Hill will be added to the tourist circuit.

According to the current plan, a grand Ram Mandir will be constructed along with the revival of the existing temple along with the mantapa built by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda. Along with this, Sri Rama Dwara, Ram Mandir Pavilion, Ashokavana, Sri Rama Path Museum, Jatayu Gallery are included in the construction project.