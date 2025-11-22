Grahaa Space to Launch ‘Solaras S2’ from Brazil on Korean Hanobit-Nano Rocket

Bengaluru ; City based spacetech startup Grahaa Space - has obtained authorisation from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN–SPACe) to launch its maiden nano satellite mission called Solaras S2 - as a technology demonstration by the end of November. The launch will happen from Alcântara Space Center (CEA) in Brazil through the Hanbit-Nano launch vehicle developed by Korea-based Innospace.

Co-Founded by an ex-ISRO scientist and an ex-IBMer, Grahaa space is one of the newspace startups from India working towards providing near-real time earth observation data on-demand using an advanced constellation of nano satellites from low earth orbit. In 2024, Grahaa Space has signed up with South Korea based Innospace - for its Solaras-S2 technology demonstration mission to qualify some of its systems and sub-systems.

Backed by the Viskan group of companies, Grahaa Space has been incubated at the Space Technology Incubation and Innovation Center (STIIC) within the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) premises, Trivandrum.

“Solaras S2 mission will qualify our nano satellite bus and platform and allows us to assess the performance. It is a focused technical step that confirms our readiness for the next phase,” said Ramesh Kumar V, Founder and CEO, Grahaa Space.

“This progress has been possible with the support from STIIC incubation center at IIST Trivandrum and IN-SPACe. The upcoming missions scheduled to be launched in early 2026 with Skyroot - will qualify the communications module, gather geospatial data from the optical payload and establish intersatellite links. Our work is aimed at building a reliable nano-satellite capability that can support various on-ground applications using near-real-time geospatial data” - he added.