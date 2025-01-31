Growing digital footprint calls for cybersecurity awareness: Experts

Mangaluru: India has made significant strides in digital technology, with its applications becoming increasingly popular across various sectors. However, a lack of awareness among the general public regarding essential security measures has led to a surge in cyber fraud, said Dr Alvin Roshan Pais, Professor, Department of Computer Science, NITK Surathkal.

Dr Pais was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on “Cybersecurity and Cryptography” held at the Pilikula Regional Science Centre for selected ATL schools in the district. The event was organised by the Cybersecurity Research Lab at NITK Surathkal in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The initiative aims to introduce students and educators to multiple dimensions of cybersecurity.

Dr Mahendra Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor, who participated as the chief guest, stressed the need for extending such awareness programs to institutions across the country. “Efforts should be made to reach wider audiences through students and teachers to help curb financial crimes related to cybersecurity,” he said.

Presiding over the event, Dr K.V. Rao, Director of the Regional Science Centre, praised the collaboration between NITK and the Government of India. “This initiative is a commendable step towards combating cyber fraud in the financial sector. With digital technology becoming ubiquitous, implementing security measures is crucial to preventing financial crimes. It requires collective efforts,” he remarked.

The technical session featured insightful discussions by Dr Alvin Roshan Pais and Dr Mahendra Pratap Singh on cybersecurity protocols. Students from NITK demonstrated practical aspects of cybersecurity, which were well-received by participating students and teachers.