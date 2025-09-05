GST slab revision hasn’t reduced burden on the poor

Bengaluru: Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the revision of GST slabs by the Central Government will only benefit industrialists and will be of no use to the poor. In a press release, he mentioned that a request had been made to the Central Government to provide GST exemption for housing schemes meant for constructing houses for the poor.

However, no action has been taken in this regard. “Instead of reducing the burden on the poor, it has been further increased. The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister should reconsider this matter and take steps to exempt housing schemes from GST. By doing so, they must show concern for the welfare of the poor,” Zameer Ahmed Khan said.