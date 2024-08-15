Guarantee schemes without guarantee of resources to be opposed: LoP

Bengaluru: The Congress government has brought guarantee schemes to the people without any guarantee of resources. Opposition leader R Ashoka said that Congress MLAs will defy the government.

Speaking to reporters, he said that no matter which party government comes, they have to borrow. In such a situation, without any guarantee of resources, the Guarantee scheme has been brought to the people by fooling. The government is unable to manage this. BESCOM and other departments are in loss. Congress MLAs will only defy the government. He said let them wake up before that.

Grants earmarked for Bangalore have been withdrawn in the past. The BJP government had earmarked a grant to plan for flood control in the city. It is used for guarantees. Funds for all development projects including footpath, flyover, Rajkaluve have been transferred to the guarantee. Apart from the BBMP grant, the BJP government had given Rs 8-9 thousand crores. Now the government is bankrupt, he said.

Jan Avshadi Yojana is of the Central Government. This will provide medicines at very low cost. Congress government and ministers have lobbies. So they are going to do such work.

He expressed outrage that they are going to betray the people because they will get commission.

Padayatra was successful

Recently, there has been a good mass-led padayatra against the Congress government. B L Santhosh, General Secretary of the National Organization, called me and asked everyone to participate in this walk. Because the march was successful, the Congress leaders made fearful statements. He said that besides marching against the government’s two scams, some have also filed complaints at the Raj Bhavan.

Reacting to the BJP’s dissent, he said, “I will bring all these developments to the notice of the central leaders. Leaders at the centre have already noticed this. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a political party. Therefore, he clarified that the practice of holding political meetings is not in the association.

If the central leaders agree to the Bellary march, we will also participate in it. I have also noticed that there is a small difference. Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarakiholi etc. were called by the leaders of the Centre and discussed earlier. Leaving aside this difference, we will do our duty together as an opposition party. People also expect the same from us.

We have discussed at CP Yogeshwar’s house. NDA has to take a decision about giving him tickets and we will convince them about that too. Rebel competition is not right. He said that we will make every effort to make a single candidate contest.