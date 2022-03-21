Handicrafts expo from March 22 in Mysuru

Mysuru: Samskruthi-2022, a special handloom and handicrafts expo, will be organised from March 22 to April 4, at JSS Urban Haat in the city.

JSS Urban Haat along with Ministry of Handlooms, Government of India, and Handloom and Textiles, Government of Karnataka, and Handicrafts Cooperative Union is organizing the expo where over 60 manufacturers from across the country will showcase their products.

Apart from various districts of Karnataka, weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, are taking part in the mega handloom expo.

JSS Technical Education Director H R Mahadevaswamy told media persons on Sunday that 'Samskruthi 2022' is being organised under the theme "My Handloom My Pride".

More than 60 weavers and weaver societies from all over India including national and state awardees will be participating in the expo.

Geographical Indication products like Mysore Silk, Tamil Nadu Jari Gutta Silk will also be displayed. A 20 per cent discount will be available on all the handloom products.