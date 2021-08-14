Hans India maintains high standards of journalism

It is very heartening to know that The Hans India newspaper has crossed the milestone of one decade of publication.

Hans newspaper has always maintained high standards of journalism and has secured a prominent place in the hearts of readers by publishing fair and balanced news and I am very glad to mention that Hans India has made a mark in journalism with its strong commitment and its core values.

Hans over these years has done commendable work in bringing topics and articles, which is useful for all the age groups of people, especially pharmaceutical development works on Covid-related drugs and Covid-related information during the pandemic situation.

I hereby extend my heartiest congratulations and my best wishes to all the management, journalists and staff members associated with The Hans India on this special occasion of completing 10 years of glorious service in journalism.

Dr Ramachandra Reddy Yeluri, MD, SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Raichur