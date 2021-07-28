Hans stories abound with courage, integrity, ethics says Medical Director Dr Suri Raju

I am a news junkie and one of my morning rituals is to start my day with The Hans India as I see that a few traits in your news stories of journalistic integrity, you know, of fact-based reporting, serious investigative reporting, retaining ethics in all these difficult times; and, how to make sure that is paid for, is really a challenge, but still The Hans India is bringing us stories.

While reading it we don't know how many hours journalists spend on research, field work and talking to people to get that story and I know that it takes Courage, Integrity and Ethics which The Hans India has, in particular.

I would like to thank Team Hans who have spent hours in hospital to know the ground reality and to bring stories that matters. I hope your Tribe Increases in Journalism. The unbiased and fact-based journalism of The Hans India is something that I think is absolutely critical to the health of our democracy.

Dr Suri Raju V , Medical Director,

Regal Multi-Speciality Hospital, Bengaluru