'Har Ghar Thiranga': Circular for all education institutes to hoist national flag

Bengaluru: A circular has been issued ordering all higher educational institutions and institutions under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) to ensure the success of the Union government's ''Har Ghar Tiranga', a campaign to hoist the national flag at every household from August 11 to 17 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has urged all colleges and institutions coming under the purview of the universities in the State and government, aided and unaided colleges under DCTE including diploma colleges to exhibit their national pride by hoisting the national flag.

The educational institutions have been asked to enlighten the students regarding this during classes and display the information on their respective notice boards. They should also ask drivers to display the national flag on their vehicles. Actions taken in this regard should be uploaded on weekly basis on the website of the Kannada and Culture department. Faculty, non-teaching staff, and students should be inspired to hoist the national flag atop their houses.

The creative banners and posters related to this, available under "Har Ghar Thiranga" on the union government's website amritmahotsav.nic.in can be used," the minister informed.