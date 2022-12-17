Have not seen our MLA for a decade, fume angry villagers

Bengaluru: The villagers of Thattekere in Nelamangala taluk have said that they have not seen the MLA Dr. Srinivasamurthy since a decade. The MLA came to village on Thursday and was greeted by villagers through taunts. There was a verbal skirmish between the MLA's supporters and the villagers as a result.

Dr Srinivasamurthy came to the village to perform bhoomi pooja for concretising of 500 meters road taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakhs by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He said that 'I have come to Thatttekere village for several programmes'. . At this time, there was an altercation between the villagers and the MLA. Later the MLA pacified villagers and made them to participate in Bhoomi pooja.

Speaking after the Bhoomi pooja , the villagers said that this road has fallen into disrepair for several years. Our argument is to completely reconstruct the road. Villagers said that it is our hope and request that instead of a little work, the whole work should be done. Legislator Dr. K. Srinivasamurthy said, "Today we have done Bhoomi Pooja for the work costing 1.50 crore in Koratagere, Jiroj Nagar, Aluru, Thattekere. During my 10-year MLA tenure, we were in power for only a few years. Opposition parties don't provide adequate funding. However, he submitted a request to the ruling party and worked within the available funds', he said.

He said when he came to Thattekere villagers criticised him forgetting that he is a legislator which pained him. He said he has developed many infrastructure schemes in the last two terms. Thattekere Colony is fully concretized. He said that 'the grant of 50 lakhs is less for the Kere Eri Road from Solur to Thattekere. I will request state government to sanction more grants within this month'.