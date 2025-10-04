HC extends stay on cinema ticket price cap

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has extended its stay on the Rs 200 ceiling imposed on cinema ticket prices across multiplexes in the state. According to an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Principal Bench on a writ appeal filed by the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce against the Multiplex Association of India, upheld the stay granted on September 23 and issued detailed directions on ticket sales and refunds in its order dated September 30.

“All multiplexes under Respondent No. 1 are directed to maintain comprehensive and auditable records for every ticket sold. These records must include: date and time of sale, mode of booking (online or physical counter), mode of payment (credit/debit card, UPI, net banking, or cash), amount collected including GST, digitally traceable receipts for all cash transactions, and daily cash register countersigned by the manager-in-charge,” the order stated.

The court further said that if the petitioners succeed in the final adjudication, all amounts collected electronically (excluding GST) must be refunded to consumers through the same mode of payment. A refund processing plan must be submitted to the Licensing Authority within 45 days for approval and subsequent vetting by the High Court.

Emphasising compliance from both consumers and multiplex owners, the court observed that consumers are entitled to the ticket price paid, while multiplexes must maintain complete records of all sales to facilitate refunds if necessary. It said the measures were aimed at protecting consumer interests while balancing the concerns of the state and cinema operators.