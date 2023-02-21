HC notice to Minister over illegal construction on lake

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issuance of notice to state Minister Muniratna and others over the issue of alleged illegal construction of a Lord Shiva statue and a concrete structure in the form of an open air theatre. The court issued the order on a PIL filed by Geetha Mishra alleging illegal construction and encroachment of lakes.

In an application filed in the PIL on Monday, the issue of the illegal construction was placed before the Court. It is alleged that "with the help of the MLA of RR Nagar Assembly Constituency, Muniratna, M Govindaraju, BJP President of RR Nagar Assembly Constituency have sought permission to erect a 35 feet tall idol of Lord Shiva on 19/02/2023 on the occasion of Shivaratri and to conduct recreational and entertainment activities on the lake bed of Malathalli lake.

" The application further stated that "Govindaraju in connivance with the BBMP and the Lake Development Authority CEO has constructed a huge circular concrete structure in the form of an open air theatre." Advocate G R Mohan, representing the petitioner, informed the court that no work order or sanction plan was issued by any authority for this illegal structure. Due to the illegal construction and filling up of the lake with debris, the boundary is further reduced.