HC reserves order on bail pleas of Ranya Rao

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on the bail applications filed by Kannada actress Ranya Rao alias Harshavardhini Ranya and co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The case stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) operation at Kempegowda international airport on March 3, during which gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao.

A follow-up search at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash. Both Rao and Raju are facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including those related to illegal import and smuggling of gold.