Live
- Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi vows 'strong response' to Pahalgam terror attack
- India will give befitting reply to Pahalgam terror attack: Assam BJP chief
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025: Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More
- Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic at Bengaluru College and Art Institute
- IPL 2025: SRH-MI players, umpires to wear black armbands for paying homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims
- Kavali man killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack
- Jindal Global Law School admissions close on April 30, students must take LNAT-UK test
- ‘A LA THE KUMBH MELA IN GRANDEUR’: Nation’s eyes on BRS ‘Rajatotsavam’ meeting
- Misuse of power by officials will not be tolerated: Ponguleti
- Hyderabad: Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital in Balapur Seized in CM Relief Fund Fraud Raid
HC reserves order on bail pleas of Ranya Rao
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on the bail applications filed by Kannada actress Ranya Rao alias Harshavardhini...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on the bail applications filed by Kannada actress Ranya Rao alias Harshavardhini Ranya and co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju in connection with a gold smuggling case.
Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The case stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) operation at Kempegowda international airport on March 3, during which gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao.
A follow-up search at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash. Both Rao and Raju are facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including those related to illegal import and smuggling of gold.