HDK & Co would go to jail if their graft is probed: Eshwarappa

Mysuru: Former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa said that 'BJP will win in more than 150 constituencies and gain majority in the upcoming assembly elections'. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said, 'People are with the BJP. More than expected numbers are joining the Vijaya SankalpaYatra. Everyone knows that our development is only due to BJP', he said.

All of them are with us because our governments have worked according to the expectations of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. Priority has been given to that category in the cabinet as well. All the pontiffs and leaders of this society are saying that they have benefited from this government. All this will help inelections. He promised that when our government comes, we will consult with the leaders of the scheduled and backward classes and do the further development work needed by those societies.

Various communities have made demands regarding reservation. A genealogical study is being conducted in connection with it,' he said. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said, 'We are presenting the report card of the work done during the tenure of BJP in the state and center before the people. We don't conduct elections onslogan-promise alone. We are asking for votes by informing about the work done', he said.

Minister V. Somanna did not come to the Chamarajanagarprogramme as he had a pre-arranged programme. He has been given other responsibility and is performing it. KS Iswarappa and DV Sadanand Gowda defended that there is no question of resentment.

EshwarappacriticisedSiddaramaiah's raised hand in making announcements and bursting firecrackers. He responded that if there is an investigation into corruption, the family of JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy may go to jail, but BJP leaders will not. BJP State Unit Vice President M. Rajendra, City Unit President TS Srivatsa, District Unit President MangalaSomesekhar, office bearers Dattatreya, My.V. Ravishankar, KapuSiddalingaswamy, Dr. Vasanthakumar were present.