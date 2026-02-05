HDK raises human-wildlife conflict with union minister

In view of the growing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav to seek urgent and permanent solutions to the problem.

During the meeting held at the Parliament House office of the Environment Minister, Kumaraswamy highlighted the increasing attacks by wild animals, particularly elephants, in several districts of Karnataka. He pointed out that regions such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga and Ramanagara have been severely affected in recent years.

Kumaraswamy expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and property caused by wildlife incursions into human habitats. “Farmers and villagers living along forest fringes are the worst affected. Many have lost their lives, while several others have suffered serious injuries and permanent disabilities. The situation has become alarming and requires immediate attention,” he told the Union Minister.

He urged the Centre to evolve a long-term strategy to prevent recurring conflicts between humans and wildlife. Kumaraswamy stressed the need for scientific solutions such as better fencing of forest boundaries, creation of elephant corridors, use of modern technology to track animal movement, and improved compensation mechanisms for victims.

Responding positively to the concerns raised, Bhupendra Yadav assured Kumaraswamy that the Union government would take the matter seriously. He directed senior officials of his ministry to collect detailed information on the ground situation in Karnataka and prepare an action plan at the earliest.

The Environment Minister also instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the issue before the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. “Necessary steps will be taken on priority to ensure the safety of people and to reduce human-animal conflict,” Yadav assured.

Apart from the wildlife issue, the two ministers also discussed matters related to inter-ministerial coordination. They deliberated on development projects requiring cooperation between the Heavy Industries and Environment ministries. Kumaraswamy thanked Yadav for the support being extended by the Environment Ministry to the growth of the steel sector and other industrial initiatives.

The meeting is being viewed as significant as Karnataka has been witnessing frequent elephant attacks, leading to public anger and protests in several districts. Farmers’ organisations have long been demanding stronger measures to safeguard their lives and crops.

Kumaraswamy expressed hope that the Union government’s intervention would bring relief to affected communities and help in finding a sustainable solution to the long-pending problem.